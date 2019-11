Several students and other people were stuck on an elevator inside a student apartment building at YSU early Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several students and other people were stuck on an elevator inside a student apartment building at YSU early Wednesday.

According to YSU police, the fire department was called about 1:46 am. to the Enclave on Wick Avenue after an elevator malfunctioned, trapping about dozen people.

After about a half-hour, the fire department was able to get everyone out of the elevator safely and no injuries were reported.