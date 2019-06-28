Youngstown woman accused of rape, sex trafficking young girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman is facing charges of selling herself and a pre-teen family member for sex.

Investigators picked up Victoria Gregory, 36, Friday morning on three counts of rape charges as well as trafficking in person for commercial sex acts and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Prosecutors say Gregory was involved in prostitution, also forcing a girl under the age of 13 into it.

Another suspect, 56-year-old Mark Burney, was a customer and is accused of raping the girl, prosecutors say.

He faces three counts of rape charges.