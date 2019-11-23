Struthers baby recovering from surgery after fire leaves family homeless

The baby, Domingo Daza, had burns on 33% of his body and needed skin grafts

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – An infant who was burned in a Struthers house fire is recovering from surgery, according to a family friend.

The baby, Domingo Daza, had burns on 33% of his body and needed skin grafts at a fire at the family’s home on Sexton Street last week.

His mother, Marricea Daza, raced into the house to save him after an Ohio Edison worker notified her that her house was on fire. Daza was in the garage at the time, according to investigators.

The worker said the woman jumped out of a window with the baby because there was no door on the second floor to get outside.

The family friend tells WKBN that the family moved to Struthers two years ago from Chile. They are now homeless as the house was destroyed, and they’re staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Akron.

The Mahoning County Arson Task Force is investigating the fire to determine the cause. Fire Chief Bill Simcox previously said he didn’t suspect that arson was the cause, but he wanted the team’s help to determine what happened.