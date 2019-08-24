Street department cleans up Youngstown road littered with storm damage

WYTV reported on the issue Friday, as those living in the area were upset that the mess hadn’t been cleared

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Street Department is cleaning up a road after storms knocked down trees and power wires a week ago.

Kensington Avenue, between Tod Avenue and Saranac, on Youngstown’s north side was closed off after a large tree fell during a powerful storm.

A representative from the street department said they could not go out and clean up the tree until the live wires were first removed. He said it is dangerous for his men to get close to those wires while they’re down.

AT&T has since removed the wires and put up new poles, allowing the street department to remove the debris.

They should be done cleaning, and the road should be reopened by 5 p.m. Saturday.