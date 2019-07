It’s located at 6651 South Ave., right in front of Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman is about to welcome a new restaurant.

Storming Crabs has a sign up on the building that once housed Smokey Bones restaurant, announcing it will soon open.

It’s located at 6651 South Ave., right in front of Walmart.

Storming Crabs is a seafood restaurant that features seafood boils, oysters and mussels, all served up with cocktails.

The company has not released information yet as to when it plans to open.