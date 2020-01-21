Speakers talk to Hubbard students about staying away from vaping, drugs

Miss Teen Ohio talked to teens about vaping and other drug use.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people with a mission to keep kids away from drugs joined forces Tuesday at Hubbard High School.

Miss Teen Ohio and a speaker with Steered Straight talked to teens about vaping and other drug use.

The goal is to get kids to turn to other outlets when they feel stressed or depressed.

The presentation covered drug trends among teens and what kids can do proactively to stay away from dangerous drugs.

“Teens end up using because they want to feel better or they don’t want to feel anything at all. If I give them a positive way to relieve stress, they’ll take those with them and stop using drugs or stop vaping or anything like that,” said Jade Eilers, Miss Ohio High School America 2020.

After the assembly, the students will be involved in a year-long curriculum about drug education and prevention.