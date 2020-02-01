Canfield firefighters complete live-fire training on house

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Those driving through Canfield Saturday morning may have seen a large cloud of smoke along US-224.

That’s because the Canfield Joint Fire District was doing live fire training. Firefighters worked under real-life, live-fire conditions at a home on South Raccoon Road. Crews worked on several scenarios, starting with a garage fire and ending the day with a full house fire.

Training helps firefighters read the smoke and see how fire conditions change.

“Doing it with a live fire like this, we actually get to actually watch the transition where the fire gets to the point that we may have flashover or need to change our tactics to pull people out,” said Fire Capt. Troy Kolar. “Being able to read the fire better with an actual fire is crucial for when we do get the actual structure fires.”

Temperatures stayed under 1,000 degrees inside the home, which was given to the fire station from a local business owner.