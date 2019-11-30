Sharon’s Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses

Even Santa is expected to make an appearance

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Local shops are gearing up for Small Business Saturday in downtown Sharon.

Small Business comes in the middle of a big shopping weekend. Black Friday was yesterday, and Cyber Monday is in a few days.

Several downtown stores in Sharon are participating in Small Business Saturday, including Gifted at Applegate and Donna’s Diner.

Gifted at Applegate is also celebrating its grand opening Saturday morning.

Shoppers have a chance to win prizes, and free refreshments will be provided at participating stores.

There will also be holiday-themed entertainment, including carolers, “Selfies with Elfies,” and the annual lighting of the Holiday Torch in front of First National Bank.

Santa is also expected to make an appearance.