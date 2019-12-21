Sharon robotics teams advancing to world competitions

Tiger Techs Team Orange and Team Black take a moment to celebrate after a weekend of competing at the Western Pennsylvania FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Championship at Sewickley Academy, Pittsburgh. The Techs earned the top two awards, First and Second place Champions Award, qualifying both teams to advance to two world events. Pictured from left to right; bottom row- Camryn Taneri, Ian Fischer, Katelyn Powell, Dani Currie, Tony Gaggini, Matthew Schimp; back row (left to right) Bodhi Paknis, Lucas Province, Mary Brown, Warren Hackett, Keegan Widmyer, Ben Pollock, Jack Hynes, Kaytlen Moroney, Abbey Baron, Kayden Moroney, and John Stanek.

They'll compete against 108 of the top teams from around the world

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Three robotics teams from Sharon are advancing to world competitions.

It comes after teams after placing first and second at the Western Pennsylvania FIRST LEGO League Championship and first at the Erie FIRST LEGO League Championship.

The Sharon teams, comprising Tiger Techs Team Orange, Tiger Techs Team Black and West Hill Tiger Techs, are made up of 4th-9th grade students in the Sharon City School District.

Earning first-place awards at previous competitions, Tiger Techs Team Black and the West Hill Tiger Techs are advancing to World Festival in April. They’ll compete against 108 of the top teams from around the world.

In addition, Tiger Techs Team Orange received the Second Place Champions Award in Pittsburgh and will advance to an international event to be held in May.

The theme for this year’s robotics challenge, “City Shaper,” centered on problems associated with cities. The teams were challenged to use technology to improve those problems.

Team Black developed a working web app to track the grass on the properties of abandoned properties and vacant lots in the City of Sharon.

Team Orange developed a handicap parking device that prevents handicap parking placard abuse.

West Hill Tiger Techs plan to develop a website to create awareness of abandoned properties to promote volunteerism.