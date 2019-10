There are dozens of collection locations in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several local agencies will be providing bins this weekend where neighbors can safely dispose of their unwanted medications.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

To find a collection site near you, go to takebackday.dea.gov.