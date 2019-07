Shields Road will be closed between West Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Shields Road will be closed in Boardman for almost a week, beginning Monday.

Shields Road will be closed between West Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue, until Friday, August 2.

The road is being closed for a culvert replacement, according to the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

The detour is West Boulevard to Glenwood Avenue to Shields Road.

The Engineer’s Office says night closures are possible.