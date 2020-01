Karlie Hale, 33, is facing four felony counts of aggravated arson charges

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – A Sebring woman accused of arson appeared in court Thursday, where she waived a preliminary hearing.

Karlie Hale, 33, is facing four felony counts of aggravated arson charges.

The accusations all stem back to a fire earlier this month in Sebring.

Those flames destroyed a duplex on North 16th Street.

Everyone living inside made it out safely.

Hale’s case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury. Her bond was set at $100,000.