Search for new Canfield school board member narrowed down to 5

The candidate will be picked after a community roundtable on January 15

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Board of Education says five people are still in the running for a vacant school board member position.

Twenty-three people applied.

After the first round of interviews, which consisted of a panel including members of the Board, administrators, teachers and non-teachers, the applicant pool was narrowed down to five candidates:

Nader G. Atway

Matthew A. Campbell

Jacquelyn Nohra Duda

Dr. Dianna Tolen Perrico

Kimberly P. Urig

The seat was vacated by Craig Olson in December.

The second phase of the process is a candidates’ roundtable.

It will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. January 15 in the Canfield High School Auditorium.

The community will have an opportunity to write questions or comments on index cards. Candidates will then answer them.

One person will be picked to fill the seat at the school board meeting that same night.

Member-elect, Jenny Kluchar will also be sworn in during the meeting.