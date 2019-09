The walk will be 3.24 kilometers -- the same as Officer Justin Leo's badge number

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – There is a run/walk in Girard to honor fallen Officer Justin Leo.

The walk will be 3.24 kilometers — the same as Officer Leo’s badge number.

The event is free and starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is taking place rain or shine.

There will also be a recollection speech and memorial ride at the end of the event.

Leo was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in October of 2017.