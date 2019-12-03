Salvation Army hopes others step up after loss of GM Lordstown donors

The Salvation Army is also concerned about Red Kettle donations with Thanksgiving being late this year and fewer days until Christmas

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Giving Tuesday was created seven years ago to balance out consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Students from South Range Middle School spent the day decorating Christmas trees at the Salvation Army.

But, their work continues throughout the week. Ten kids per day are coming with a teacher for the next week as part of a community service project.

“We’re decorating the toy-drop center here, trying to give a nice Christmas to the kids who don’t have the same opportunities as we do,” said Kylie Crank, an eighth-grader.

“It’s important to help out in the community, and give back and do my part,” said eighth-grader William Richardson.



The toys will come in next week for the Salvation Army Toy Shop, and more students will help sort them.

One of its biggest givers every year was the GM Assembly Plant in Lordstown. Its final donation was last Christmas and included something Major Paul Moore was not expecting.

“It was just very sad to us. They actually gave us their Christmas tree, too. They had a little Christmas tree, and they said, ‘We’re never going to need this again,’ and it was kind of sad,” said Major Paul Moore, of the Salvation Army.

The tree is now a reminder that someone is going to have to stand in the gap and pick up the slack.

The Salvation Army has a strong group of contributors, which also supply toys for Christmas.

“Most of them are consistent donors. They help every year, but we have had one or two companies already call and say, ‘We’re going to help you out this year.’ Hopefully, others will step to the plate,” Moore said.



The Salvation Army is concerned about Red Kettle donations with Thanksgiving being late this year and fewer days until Christmas.

The Red Kettle campaign started Friday at all locations, but there are only three weeks left until Christmas.