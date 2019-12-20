Salvation Army asking for donations of $20 on December 20

(WYTV) – The Salvation Army is asking community members to donate $20 on December 20, in an effort to boost donations at the end of its Red Kettle campaign.

“Twenty dollars can provide 10 nutritious meals. There is such a strong need in our community, especially among children, who through no fault of their own, are hungry and without winter clothing,” said Louis Christie, advisory board chair.

Those who’d like to participate in Thursday’s Red Kettle Challenge can donate $20 in cash or a check to a local Red Kettle. Donations can also be made through Apple Pay and Google Pay by scanning the sticker on each Red Kettle.

According to the Salvation Army, every dollar raised stays local and supports the community all year.