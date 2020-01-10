Salem Regional Medical to host ‘New Year, Healthy You’ seminar

Topics that will be discussed are about healthy habits, mindful eating and tips on managing stress and moods

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) — The public is invited to attend a free health seminar hosted at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

On Tuesday, January 28, the program, “New Year, Healthy You” will feature health professionals affiliated with SRMC, sharing strategies for achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Topics that will be discussed are about healthy habits, mindful eating and tips on managing stress and moods.

The seminar will take place in SRMC’s Tower Conference Room, located on the ground floor of the hospital.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Limited seating is available. To register, call SRMC at 330-332-7439.