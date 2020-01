Police say the vehicle was used during a reported burglary in the southeast section of town

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem police are looking for more information on a vehicle that they believe was involved in a burglary.

Police are trying to identify the owner or driver of the pictured vehicle.

According to a police on the police department’s Facebook page, the vehicle was used during a reported burglary in the southeast section of town.

Those with information are asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 330-337-7811.