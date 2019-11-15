Salem business, nearby street closed after fire department confirms building unstable

According to the fire department, the attic floor collapsed onto the third floor ceiling, causing one of the walls to become unsupported

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) — The Salem Fire Department shut down a business in the city before it opened Thursday because the building was not stable, according to Fire Chief Scott Mason.

A contractor working on the roof of the Euro Gyro on Thursday noticed some structural issues and contacted an engineer to look into the issue.

Around the same time, the Salem Fire Department was called to the building after receiving a fire alarm call. While there, they noticed cracks in the walls.

The third floor of the building has a drop ceiling, a regular ceiling and then on top of that is an attic floor.

According to the fire department, the attic floor collapsed onto the third-floor ceiling, causing one of the walls to become unsupported.

On Friday, Fire Chief Scott Mason brought in a structural engineer who confirmed the building is unstable.

The fire department has closed the building and the 100 block of West State Street until the building can be stabilized.