Runners take part in 5K on the Runway at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

Proceeds from the event benefit the future of Youngstown Air Reserve Station

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council hosted the second annual 5K on the Runway Saturday.

The event was held at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and 910th Airlift Wing.

There were 175 participants this year from six different age groups.

Winners were crowned to the fastest male and female in each age group

One of the council’s goals is to create a forum for addressing issues common to the community and the military.

Proceeds benefit the future of Youngstown Air Reserve Station via the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission (EOMAC), an advocacy organization under the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The Air Reserve Station pumps over $100 million back into the local economy each year.

Participants received a medal for running the race. The winners received additional gift cards and bragging rights.