FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Crews were working to clean up a semi rollover crash in Mercer County Friday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. around the 21 mile marker of I-80, blocking both lanes of westbound traffic in Findley Township.

According to PennDOT, I-80 was closed from Exit 24 (Route 173, Sandy Lake) to the Interstate 79 interchange while the crash is cleared.

Both lanes are now reopen, officials say.

There were no injuries reported.