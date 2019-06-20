Road closures that could impact your travel

Several road closures were announced Thursday and more are expected to come in.
Some of the roads that are closed include the following (The list includes closures that have been reported to 27 First News. Other roads not listed may be closed). This list will be updated as closures are reported.
- Route 7 in Jefferson County is closed in both directions because of a landslide. Detour: U.S. 22 west to SR 43, SR 43 north to SR 152, SR 152 east back to SR 7, and reverse.
- State Route 45 in Columbiana County is currently closed from the SR 45/SR7 intersection to the SR 45/U.S. 30 intersection due to high water. Detour: Continue on SR 7 north to U.S. 30, U.S. 30 west to SR 45, and reverse. Estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time.
- State Route 165 in Mahoning County between US 62 and SR 46 is closed due to flooding.
- Connecticut Avenue between N. Hazelwood and West Heights will be closed to vehicular traffic in Youngstown for emergency sewer repairs. A detour will be posted.
- S. Cadillac Drive in Boardman will be closed due to unsafe conditions from flooding.
- Ohio State Route 7 between Empire and Toronto in Jefferson County became blocked early Thursday morning after parts of hillsides slid down. Rains had struck the area near the Ohio River, saturating the ground and causing the landslide. Ohio Department of Transportation officials say the road will remain closed until further notice.