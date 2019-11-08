Road closures, crashes plague Valley drivers during morning commute

Multiple accidents are being reported Friday morning across the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple accidents are being reported Friday morning across the Valley.

Interstate 680 northbound in Youngstown, near the South Avenue exit was shut down at about 6 a.m. due to multiple crashes. Traffic was also moving slowly or stalled in the southbound lanes as well.

A crash was reported on Route 224 in Lowellville, near Luva Bella winery. Traffic is stopped in the area.

A multi-vehicle accident was reported on Route 711 in Youngstown, near the Stephens Street exit.

At about 4 a.m., a Jeep rolled over on I-680 northbound, near the Route 711 connector.

A short time later, a semi lost control and slid off the side of the road on I-80 eastbound near the Route 193/Belmont Ave. exit.

Another vehicle was reported flipped over on Route 11 southbound, near Route 305 in Fowler Twp. That accident happened about 5:45 a.m.

On Interstate 76 westbound, a crash was reported just before the Bailey Road exit in Jackson Township.

Minor accidents are also being reported in northern Trumbull County. An SUV rolled over about 5 a.m. on Route 88 in Farmington Township. No injuries were reported.

Many roads and highways are snow covered with a thin layer of ice. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute.