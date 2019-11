Drivers traveling along Interstate 680 in Beaver Township now have easy access on and off the highway

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers traveling along Interstate 680 in Beaver Township now have easy access on and off the highway.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a new set of on and off ramps from I-680 to South Avenue, tying to a new roundabout with Route 626.

The $11.6 million project redirects traffic from Western Reserve Road to a ramp just north of the Route 626 roundabout, which will allow for future economic development.