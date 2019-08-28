Report: Suspect held knife to woman during Warren hostage negotiations

A police reports lays out a terrorizing ordeal for a young mother and her children in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A police report reveals more details in connection to a hostage situation that was resolved in Warren Tuesday.

According to a police report, officers were called about 4:32 p.m. to a house in the 400 block of Martin Street SW on reports of a domestic dispute.

What they later learned was that 25-year-old Shawn Riley was terrorizing a young mother and holding her and her three children hostage inside, according to details outlined in the report.

Officers said when they arrived at the house, they heard a woman screaming inside and learned that Riley had a knife and was holding a 25-year-old woman and her three children, ages 9, 5 and 4, inside the house.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to enter the house but found the door blocked. Police said Riley yelled at officers, telling them that the door was barricaded and not to come in.

Officers were able to push through the door and saw Riley coming down the stairs, holding the woman by the hair with a knife to her throat, according to the police report.

Police said Riley told them to “give him his space” or he would be “taking matters into his own hands.” They say he warned them not to come up the stairs or they would “be held accountable” and they would “see things that they would not want to see.”

Riley slowly walked the woman back up the steps and declared that he was holding the woman and the children hostage and demanded to speak to someone, the report stated.

A short time later, the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Tema arrived and took over the situation and were able to negotiate Riley’s surrender.

The children and the woman were taken from the house. The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The woman told police that Riley pushed her to the ground and cut her face with a pocket knife and then choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, the woman said Riley ripped off her clothes.

While the woman was on the phone with hostage negotiators, she said Riley was punching and kicking her with steel-toes boots, causing her to go in and out of consciousness, the report stated.

Police said the woman had a large cut on her face, was badly bruised and required stitches.

Riley is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault. He’s being held there without bond, as a condition of his previous bond was that he not possess any weapons.