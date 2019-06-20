Report: Man hits ex-wife’s boyfriend with golf club, threatens to shoot him in Warren

by: WYTV Staff

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man in Warren reported being hit with a golf club on Wednesday by his girlfriend’s ex-husband, police say.

According to a police report, the victim was approached by the suspect at the Rite Aid on Youngstown Road around 1 p.m.

The victim said his girlfriend’s ex-husband told him to stay away from the house. He asked him “Do you want the gun or the golf club?” before smacking him in the head with a golf club and leaving the scene.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a cut on his forehead.

Police said the suspect reportedly showed up at his ex-wife’s home earlier, stating, “You need to get in the car and go with me to the hotel. I’ve got a gun in my fanny pack, and I’m going to shoot your boyfriend.”

The woman did not report seeing a weapon but said he pointed to his fanny pack. She said she refused to go with her ex-husband, and he left.

The woman said the suspect told her he was doing it to save their marriage.

Police are investigating.

