Rep. Tim Ryan’s gun reform caravan makes it to Kentucky, hundreds gather for rally

LOUISVILLE, KY (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan and members of Moms Demand Action ended their gun reform caravan in Kentucky Thursday with a rally at an arena in Louisville.

Louisville is the hometown of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Holding signs saying “End Gun Violence” and a banner reading “We’ve Had Enough” the group called on McConnell to reconvene the Senate and pass rigorous gun legislation.

Hundreds showed up for the event at the Muhammad Ali Center.

“They bring us to a stage of outrage, that this continues to happen in the most powerful country in the world,” Ryan said.

Ryan is talking about the mass shootings last weekend in El Paso and Dayton where 31 people were killed and dozens of others injured. A gunman shot people as they were shopping at a Walmart in El Paso and another opened fire on a downtown crowd in Dayton.

Some at the rally in Louisville Thursday shared their stories of loss by gun violence and are demanding Congress to do more – now.

Ryan is calling for the passage of red flag laws and rigorous background checks before a firearm purchase.

Protesters also gathered outside McConnell’s Louisville office and at his home Thursday, chanting “Ditch Mitch” and carrying signs.

McConnell said he wants to consider background checks when lawmakers return in the fall, but he will not reconvene the Senate for a vote on House bills that are on the floor (HR 8, HR1112).

McConnell said President Trump called him Thursday morning and they talked about several ideas. He said the president is “anxious to get an outcome and so am I.”