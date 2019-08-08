Rep. Tim Ryan joins caravan to Kentucky for gun reform

The caravan will be making several stops before it reaches Kentucky

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-Howland, is joining Moms Demand Action in a caravan heading to Kentucky to push for gun reform.

The group gathered at 6 a.m. Thursday at the Pine Tree Plaza in McKinley Heights. They will drive to Kentucky making several stops along the way.

The Caravan for Change is traveling to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky to urge the Senate majority leader to pass comprehensive gun reform legislation.

“After I left Dayton – we got to do something. This isn’t just about talking, we have to do something and so we are going to do something. We are going to go down to Louisville and let Mitch McConnell know that there is a contingent in Ohio and surrounding states that want to get something done,” Ryan said.

There will be a gun reform rally once the caravan reaches Kentucky.

The caravan is in response to the two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas this past weekend which killed more than 30 people.

The first stop for the caravan will be First Christian Church in Cuyahoga Falls. After that, the following stops will be made:

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Sharon Woods Metro Park (Apple Ridge Picnic Area), 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville, Ohio

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, Ohio

1:30 to 2 p.m.: Cincinnati City Hall, 801 Plum St. #150, Cincinnati, Ohio

7:30 p.m.: RALLY – City Plaza adjacent to the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. 6th St., Louisville, Kentucky