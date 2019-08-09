Radio show host withdrawing from Austintown trustee election

Verb said he made the decision to withdraw after further investigation into FCC guidelines

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A longtime local radio talk show host is withdrawing from the election for Austintown trustee, saying Federal Communications Commission guidelines prohibit him from running while hosting his show.

Ron Verb talked about his intention to run earlier this week. He said, however, that he wouldn’t quit hosting his show on News Radio 570, where he has worked for 34 years.

In a letter from Verb, he said he made the decision to withdraw after further investigation into FCC guidelines.

The Austintown trustee’s position opened up when incumbent Doug McGlynn decided not to run.