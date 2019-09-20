Protesters in Youngstown’s Wick Park demand action before UN climate summit

The climate strikes come ahead of next week's UN climate summit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – From from one end of the globe to another, including here in the Valley, protestors took part in a climate strike.

They were demanding action.

One of those demonstrations happened Friday at Wick Park in Youngstown.

Protests are happening across the world at 5,000 different events. People are walking out of schools or their workplaces to bring attention to climate change.

This worldwide action is led by young people, but they encourage people of all ages to show up.

The climate strikes come ahead of next week’s UN climate summit.

The goal is to show that the people of the world are serious about climate action.