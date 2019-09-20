Prosecutor: Third victim accuses Warren hospital worker of sex assault

Michael Brown, Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting at least two patients of St. Joseph Warren Hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County prosecutor said Friday that a potential third victim has come forward as a former St. Joseph Warren Hospital worker was arraigned on charges that he sexually assaulting two patients in February.

Michael J. Brown, Jr., 32, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Common Pleas Judge Peter J. Kontos on an 11-count indictment, including charges of rape, voyeurism and attempted sexual battery.

The charges allege the sexual assault of two patients at the hospital in February, one age 59 and one 88.

Brown had been a worker at the hospital who transported the patients to different parts of the hospital.

Judge Kontos set bond at $500,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said since the news broke about Brown Thursday, a third woman has come forward claiming Brown assaulted her. Detectives are investigating her claim, Wildman said.

Wildman asked anyone who has more information on the case to call the Warren police detective bureau at 330-841-2660.