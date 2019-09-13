Prosecutor: Officers justified in fatal shooting of man in Niles

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said an investigation found that officers were justified in using force against Matthew Burroughs

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has said no charges will be filed in an officer-involved fatal shooting in Niles earlier this year.

Matthew Burroughs, 35, was killed in a shooting involving two officers near the Royal Mall Apartments on Vienna Avenue on January 2.

The shooting sparked an independent investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the findings presented to the Trumbull County prosecutor.

BCI has already said Burroughs did not have a gun on him at the time of the shooting.

Watch: Niles police press conference on prosecutor’s report

However, Watkins said an investigation found that the officers were justified in using force against Burroughs because he said Burroughs was driving his car at them.

“There is substantial evidence showing that Matthew Burroughs on January 2, 2019, intentionally and repeatedly in a continuing course of conduct actively resisted his arrest and attempted to evade his arrest by flight by using his automobile in such a threatening or deadly manner wherein Niles Police Officers reasonably believed that they were required to use deadly force and use their weapons to defend themselves from being seriously injured or killed by Burroughs,” the report stated.

BCI’s investigation consisted of more than 1,600 pages of reports, dozens of recorded interviews, security video and police body cameras, according to Watkins.

In January, a court security officer told dispatchers an arrest warrant was out for Burroughs on assault charges from December. Those assault charges were alleged by the girlfriend of Burroughs, Tara Elkins, who told police that Burroughs threw her to the ground, according to the report.

According to investigators, a probation officer was trying to arrest Burroughs on that warrant when Burroughs ran away and later hit that officer with his car door.

Watkins’ report says while Officers Chris Mannella and James Reppy were trying to stop Burroughs near the Royal Mall, Burroughs pulled “nose to nose” with the police cruiser, “slammed it in reverse” and started backing up toward Officer Reppy’s cruiser. Burroughs then “slammed it back into drive” and came back toward another police vehicle and then turned toward where Officer Mannella was walking, the report read.

Another officer reported that Mannella fired a few shots after telling Burroughs to stop. The officer stated that he believed Burroughs planned to hit Mannella with his vehicle if the shooting hadn’t occurred.

Reppy also told investigators that he fired shots at Burroughs after seeing him driving toward Mannella. He said he feared that Burroughs was going to run over Mannella.

The coroner determined that Burroughs died due to three gunshot wounds to the chest. BCI’s investigation determined that all of the shots were fired from Mannella’s weapon. The shots fired from Reppy’s weapon did not hit Burroughs, according to the report.

The Niles Police Department also conducted an internal investigation into the incident. That investigation found that the shooting was justified, however, the investigation found that some of the officers violated the department’s policy on body-worn cameras.

The internal report says Officer Mannella, Officer Paul Hogan and Lt. Dan Adkins did not have their body-worn cameras turned on during the incident.

Mannella told officers that he alternates wearing his body armor from an external carrier vest to the traditional under-the-shirt carrier and the camera is not in the same position on each of the uniforms. He said he tried to turn it on when he saw the suspect’s vehicle, but it was not located where he instinctively went to. He said as the incident evolved, he wasn’t able to quickly turn it on.

The report says Hogan didn’t turn his camera on, and Adkins didn’t turn it on until exiting his patrol vehicle.

According to the police chief, discipline will be issued in regard to that violation.

Body-camera footage from Officer Reppy was released, but there was no video released from Mannella.

The shooting has caused an outcry from the community with many rallying for justice and the NAACP calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to launch a full criminal and “pattern and practice” investigation.