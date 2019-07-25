Project moving forward to address congestion on busy Mahoning County roadway

(WYTV) – A busy section of roadway in Mahoning County is targeted for construction in the next few years.

Mahoning County engineers agreed to hire a local firm to perform design work and other services for the eventual widening of Western Reserve Road between Market Street and the overpass at Interstate 680.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said this will be the first step in a process that would see construction begin in two or three years — widening the roadway to add a center turning lane.

“Anybody that drives that knows anytime you turn left — in either direction — it bottlenecks, and you could be sitting there for a long time. You know, it’s an inconvenience and it’s unsafe, so we’re taking steps to get that last section there widened,” Ginnetti said.

The county will pay roughly $850,000 for the engineering work with 90 percent of that coming from state funding sources.

While that is taking place, construction on another stretch of Western Reserve — between Market and Hitchcock — should begin next year.