Project begins to reconstruct 95-year-old Mercer County bridge

GREENE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Work kicks off Monday to rehab a 95-year-old bridge in Greene Township, in Mercer County.

The bridge is located on State Route 58 near the intersection of Shine Road.

The project will include the removal and reconstruction of the top portion of the bridge.

Work is supposed to start Monday and last until the end of September.

The detour will be posted using Route 322 and Route 18.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the existing bridge was built in 1924 and widened in 1957. It is classified as poor condition.

PennDOT says approximately 3,500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.