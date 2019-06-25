Power outage closes Mahoning County Court for the day

Those who have hearings scheduled Tuesday should contact their attorneys

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – First Energy says a squirrel damaged a transformer that caused a power outage in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday.

Power went out around 8 a.m. and was restored by 8:50 a.m., according to First Energy Spokesman Chris Eck. The power outage affected just 21 customers, according to First Energy.

Still, the Mahoning County Courthouse closed when the power went out. It will remain closed for the rest of the day.

According to court officials, those who have hearings scheduled Tuesday should contact their attorneys to make other arrangements.