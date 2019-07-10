Potential Development students celebrate end of school year with a splash

The students traditionally go longer in the year, so teachers wanted to make the last day special

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday morning, students and teachers at Potential Development Elementary and Middle schools celebrated their last day with a splash.

All morning, the kids were able to use water toys and enjoy the summer sun.

The Youngstown Fire Department brought one of its ladder trucks and joined in on the fun.

The students at the school traditionally go longer in the year, so the teachers wanted to make the last day special.

This year, the school saw some positive growth.

“We’re in the process of adding four more classrooms. With the help of the Hine Memorial Fund, we added a playground to this facility, so it’s been a great year,” said Potential Development Executive Director Paul Garchar, Jr.

The new classrooms will be ready for the fall to help with the increasing enrollment.