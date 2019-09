The closure will be between State Route 193 and US-62/Route 7

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of State Route 304 in Hubbard Township will be closed, beginning Monday, for emergency railroad repairs.

The closure will be between State Route 193 and US-62/Route 7. This will be in effect until Friday, Oct. 4.

Crews with Norfolk Southern Railroad are making emergency repairs.

The detour will be State Route 193 to Interstate 80 to US-62/SR 7.