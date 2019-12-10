Police warn of thieves targeting elderly victims in Mercer County

Police say scammers are posing as repairmen or utility workers to get into the victims' homes

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after thieves, posing as utility workers or repairmen, stole items from the homes of two elderly victims in Mercer County.

Both crimes happened in Fairview Township.

In each case, police said a man would distract the victims while his accomplice stole items of value.

Around 12:30 p.m. December 4, a man knocked on the door of a home on Shrader Road. The man never identified himself or an affiliated company but said he was there to check the victim’s roof for leaking.

While with the victim, another man entered the home and rummaged through the victim’s bedroom dresser and a filing cabinet.

Around 2 p.m. December 9, a man and a woman arrived at a home on Fairview Road, reporting that they were there to inspect the gas. While they distracted the victims, another man entered the home and rummaged through the victim’s belongings, according to police.

Those involved were said to be driving a white Ford Dually truck.

Pennsylvania State Police are now warning residents to be cautious of people claiming to provide utility services or requesting to enter their homes.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call police at 724-662-6162.