Police report lottery scam in Lawrence County

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Neshannock Township are warning neighbors about a lottery scam that is going around.

Police say several people have received letters in the mail containing a check for $5,800.

The instructions say that the recipient is the winner of a $350,000 jackpot, but they have to cash the $5,800 check, which is supposedly deducted from their winnings, to cover taxes.

The letter then instructs the recipient to call a representative for instructions on where to send the “tax money.” Only then, will their total winnings be released.

Police have confirmed this is a scam.

Anyone who receives one of these letters is asked to call police.