Police: New Middletown man made threat toward local Jewish Community Center

Police say they seized these items from the home of a New Middletown man, who they said made threats toward a local Jewish Community Center.

Police said they began investigating a post on Instagram that they believed was threatening

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a man in New Middletown Saturday that they said made a perceived threat toward a local Jewish Community Center.

James Reardon, Jr., 20, is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon posted a video July 11 on Instagram of a man shooting a gun. The caption post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

Police said the account was determined to belong to Reardon.

During their investigation, police said extra security was given to the Jewish Community Center.

Saturday, police and the FBI, searched Reardon’s house where they said several “assault rifles” were seized.

Police said they intend to keep extra security at the Jewish Community Center for some time.