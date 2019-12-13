Police: Missing Youngstown teen could be in Parma area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say a girl missing from Youngstown could be in the Parma area.

Chloe Bowersock, 17, has been missing from Youngstown since July 2019.

#MISSING!

Chloe may still be in the Youngstown, #Ohio area or may travel to Parma, Ohio. https://t.co/crUNPuDWBH — NCMEC (@MissingKids) December 11, 2019

Bowersock is white and Pacific Islander, 5’3″ tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears and nose are pierced.

Anyone with information on where she is can call Youngstown police at (330) 742-8900, 911, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.