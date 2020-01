Around 2 a.m., police found a pickup truck off of Martin Street with bullet holes and its windows shattered

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police were called out to the area of Highland Terrace apartments in Warren early Monday morning to reports of shots fired.

Around 2 a.m., police found a pickup truck off of Martin Street with bullet holes and its windows shattered.

They found a body about a block away.

33 News will bring you the latest as soon as its available.