Police investigate shooting at Liberty apartment

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A shooting in Liberty late Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to dispatchers, officers were called about 11:24 p.m. to the Monticello Apartments on Monticello Boulevard on reports of a domestic argument and gunshots.

Dispatchers reported that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

LISTEN: 911 call

Witnesses said they saw a car with three people inside drive away from the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment.

Carlton Council Jr., 37, and Marquan White, 22, both of Youngstown, were booked into the Trumbull County Jail overnight on charges of felonious assault.

Both men were arraigned in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bond was set for each at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.

This isn’t the first time that a shooting has happened at the Monticello Apartments.

Saturday morning, shots were fired during another shooting near the same apartment complex, and police reported finding shell casings near the playground area.

In July, a suspect was arrested after a man was shot in the ankle at the Monticello Apartments.

A 911 caller who reported the shooting told a dispatcher that she was “so over this,” saying police had been there last week for a domestic incident.