North Lima man dies in vehicle crash in Neshannock Twp.

Local

The crash happened near the intersection of Maitland Lane and Pulaski Road, which is off US-422 near New Castle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

Neshannock Twp., Pa. (WYTV) – Police identified the man killed in a crash in Neshannock Township.

The victim is 68-year-old David Davidson, from North Lima.

The crash happened near the intersection of Maitland Lane and Pulaski Road, which is off US-422 near New Castle.

According to Neshannock police, Davidson was thrown from the truck after the truck hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner.

The truck continued down an embankment and flipped into a creek. The truck was heavily damaged and the motor was separated from the vehicle, police said.

Police said residents in the area reported hearing a loud crash around 8 p.m. Thursday, but they said they didn’t see anything when they looked outside.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com