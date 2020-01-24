North Lima man dies in vehicle crash in Neshannock Twp.

The crash happened near the intersection of Maitland Lane and Pulaski Road, which is off US-422 near New Castle

Neshannock Twp., Pa. (WYTV) – Police identified the man killed in a crash in Neshannock Township.

The victim is 68-year-old David Davidson, from North Lima.

The crash happened near the intersection of Maitland Lane and Pulaski Road, which is off US-422 near New Castle.

According to Neshannock police, Davidson was thrown from the truck after the truck hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner.

The truck continued down an embankment and flipped into a creek. The truck was heavily damaged and the motor was separated from the vehicle, police said.

Police said residents in the area reported hearing a loud crash around 8 p.m. Thursday, but they said they didn’t see anything when they looked outside.

Police are still investigating the crash.