Police identify man shot, killed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Youngstown Wednesday night.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Deion Harris, 25, whose address matched the home where he was found.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue around 10:07 p.m. after the department’s Shot Spotter activated, indicating there was gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Harris on the ground in the backyard of a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor said they heard about five gunshots before police arrived.

Thursday morning, crime scene tape was still visible, and the house appeared to have been freshly painted. There were several cans of paint and painting supplies outside.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said detectives are following up on leads in the case.

It’s the third shooting in that neighborhood in less than a week.

On Friday, two men were wounded at East Lucius Avenue and Market Street. Two men were arrested shortly after and charged in that case.

Tuesday evening, a man was wounded in the arm after a home in the 300 block of East Boston Avenue was raked with gunfire.

This is the 16th homicide of the year in the city. There were 13 at this time last year and 26 overall.

The Mahoning County Coroner and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 742-8950.