Police in Lawrence County investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

UNION TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Lawrence County are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Benjamin Franklin Parkway at Interstate 376 in Union Township.

Union Township police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles that struck the pedestrian were still there, and the drivers were identified.

Police are investigating and requested the help of an accident reconstruction team from the Pennsylvania State Police.

No further information was released Saturday morning, as the investigation is ongoing.