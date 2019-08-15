Police identify victims in New Castle triple shooting

One of the victims is a 15-year-old boy

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police identified three victims that were shot Thursday night in New Castle.

Police say 20-year-old Terry Willson, 15-year-old Devaughn Napier and 20-year-old Dajamire Drayton were shot inside a house on Adams Street.

Police say they are interviewing potential suspects.

Investigators say someone walked into the house shot the victims and then left. Neighbors reported hearing at least eight gunshots.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and the other to UPMC in Jameson. All are reported to be in stable condition.

Neighbors said the people who live at the house moved in less than a month ago.