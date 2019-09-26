Police conduct warrant sweep in Columbiana County

Officers were searching for about 50 people with active warrants in Columbiana County

by: Gerry Ricciutti

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police from several agencies in Columbiana County conducted a warrant sweep Thursday in the southern part of the county.

Officers searched for about 50 people with active warrants, some of them for violent offenses such as rape and aggravated burglary. Others were wanted for minor drug offenses.

Several agencies were involved in the sweep, going house to house to pick up the suspects.

Agencies involved include East Liverpool police, East Liverpool Township, St. Claire Township and the Adult Parole Authority.

