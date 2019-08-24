Police: Campbell Memorial High student made comment referencing school shooting

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a Campbell Memorial High School student who is accused of making a threat in reference to a school shooting.

Police confirmed that the 15-year-old boy is facing charges and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center without bond.

According to police, the suspect told other students, “I’m going to be the next school shooter.”

The boy told an assistant principal that he was “stupid” for making the statement and said, “I don’t even know why I said that,” according to a police report.

Police said no weapons were found, but they handle these reports seriously due to other recent shootings across the U.S.

Superintendent Matt Bowen released the following statement Saturday:

The Campbell City Schools promptly and swiftly address behaviors which may advesely affect the wellness and safety of its students. The Campbell administration quickly responds to any and all threat allegations and report such behaviors to authorities. Respectfully, it would not be prudent to discuss details of the single ongoing investigation involving a student. Processes and procedures must be followed prior to potential discliplinary action being taken. Superintendent Matt Bowen

The boy is serving a 10-day out-of-school suspension with a recommended expulsion hearing, according to police.

He’s charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats.