WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have arrested a suspect, charged with shooting two people in Warren.

Daron Warfield, Jr., 31, is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

He’s accused of shooting 42-year-old Melissa Pustay and 34-year-old Jamey Stamper in the area of Parkman Road SW and Union Street SW on Tuesday morning.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.